News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 10 February 2023 • 20:02

CALPE: Blue Flag for the Voramar Calalga coastal route Photo credit: Calpe town hall

Prize path THE Voramar Calalga coastal route in Calpe again received a Blue Flag from the Association of Environmental Education and Consumer Affairs (ADEAC) in recognition of the town hall’s efforts to maintain and promote the path. The award will be presented in Santiago de Compostela (Galicia) on February 24.

Family fun ALFAZ’S Youth department and the Asociacion Dragon are organising a card game tournament for families and seven-year-olds upwards at 11am at the Casa de Cultura on February 25. Register with the Centro de Información Juvenil on 610 205 329 and 965 887 435, or email the [email protected] address.

Pool time CARLOS MAZON, president of the Diputacion provincial council confirmed in Teulada-Moraira recently that work on the municipal swimming pool would be finished in time for the summer. The Diputacion contributed €153,000 towards the cost of the pool located in the Ricardo Benavent sports complex adjoining the football pitch.

Parking offer BENIDORM Town Hall, now directly responsible for the l’Aiguera car park, is continuing the previous discount offer, announced Mobility councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate. Spending a minimum of €20 in participating shops, cafes, bars or restaurants in the town centre brings with it an hour’s free parking.

Thick snow STORM ISAACK brought three-metre waves to coastal areas as well as heavy rain that turned to snow on high ground. The Marina Baja’s Sierra de Aitana, 1,400 metres above sea level, had a record 40-centimetre snowfall on February 8, with 20 centimetres for Montcabrer further inland in Sierra Mariola.

