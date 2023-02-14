Disgraced paedophile rocker Gary Glitter plans to live with his son in Spain

By Chris King • 14 February 2023 • 0:30

Image of paedophile pop star Gary Glitter. Credit: Met Police

Gary Glitter told his son Gary Pantoja Sosa that he wants to move to Spain to live with him.

The disgraced paedophile rocker Gary Glitter wants to move abroad to live with his son in Spain, according to an exclusive reveal by The Sun. The news outlet reported today, Monday, February 13, that the 78-year-old has spoken about it with his 21-year-old son Gary Pantoja Sosa.

Although the pair have never met, they are known to have been in regular contact with one another. A source told the paper that Glitter plans to make to move to Spain once he has his electronic tag removed and is allowed out of his current bail hostel. Sosa apparently told his friends about his father’s intentions.

“Glitter is looking to move as soon as he can. He knows Britain is dangerous. He has a son in Spain and he’s in touch with him and he could go there. He’s told him that’s the plan. He will need to keep a low profile and stay out of the way”, said the source.

Gary Pantoja Sosa is a tattoo artist and musician, and the result of Glitter’s 2001 relationship in Cuba with Yudenia Sosa Martinez while he was laying low on the island. Not long after the boy was born, the 1970s pop star went to live in Cambodia.

Glitter was recently freed from HMP Verne in Dorset where he served just half of a 16-year jail sentence for sexually abusing three underage girls. He is all too aware of the level of ill-feeling towards him in Britain. Last February 4, a number of vigilantes stormed the grounds of his hostel after its location was shared on social media.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.