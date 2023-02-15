Saint George’s solidarity as organisation donates a whopping €12,000 to EMAUS Social Kitchen project in Estepona

By Betty Henderson • 15 February 2023 • 10:00

Members of the Saint George charity present a huge cheque for €12,000 to EMAUUS Social Kitchen to fund their ‘Feed a Child’ campaign. Photo credit: Duquesa Charitable Society of St George (via Facebook)

ONE local organisation has taken its support for the community to the next level. The Duquesa Charitable Society of Saint George made a donation of a staggering €12,000 to the EMAUS Social Kitchen in Estepona on Wednesday, February 9.

The money will be used to fund the kitchen’s ‘Feed a Child’ campaign which provides a breakfast and packed lunch for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Representatives from the Saint George charity; Dean Shelton, Gary Beaumont, Judith Beaumont, and Jose Manuel Fernandes met with the manager of EMAUS,Ildefonso Abril Tirado, and general secretary Charo Abril Rubio to present the cheque. Saint George also pledged to cover EMAUS’ cooking gas costs for the rest of 2023.

The groups also discussed a new project at the meeting for the establishment of a social kitchen in Sabinillas, in Manilva. The initiative was first proposed by the PP political party in Manilva

Saint George and EMAUS’ collaborations stretch back several years with Saint George recently providing EMAUS with a nearly-new laptop, a donation to fund the group’s Christmas hampers and donations from Saint George’s Christmas campaign which raised another €16,000.