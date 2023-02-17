It’s trivia time: Raise money for La Marina Street Cats while testing your general knowledge at a quiz

By Betty Henderson • 17 February 2023 • 12:49

A quiz afternoon is set to raise money for La Marina Street Cats, helping the organisation to continue saving adorable abandoned cats and kittens in the area. Photo credit: La Marina Street Cats (via Facebook)

IT’S time to brush up on your general knowledge in time for a quiz event set to arrive in La Marina on Thursday, March 2.

Organisers promise an afternoon full of trivia fun, exciting entertainment and socialising with friends, and it’s all in aid of an excellent cause. The quiz afternoon will raise funds for La Marina Street Cats charity.

The quiz is due to get underway from 3pm in The Hillside Bar and Snooker Centre located on Calle Bilbao in La Marina. Tickets for the event cost €3 which can be purchased on the door.

The event follows a successful games night which also raised funds for the charity. Following the last games event, La Marina Street Cats charity are also holding another games afternoon at Cheers Bar in La Marina on Thursday, February 23, where guests will compete in the game ‘Beetle Drive’. The games event will take place from 4pm.

La Marina Street Cats works to help abandoned and abused cats and street cats on the Urb in La Marina, giving them a second chance at life and a loving home.