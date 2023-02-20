Saving Private Ryan actor in critical condition after suffering brain aneurysm

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 February 2023 • 7:24

Tom Sizemore at the premier of Expendables 3 - Image Feature Flash Photography / Shutterstock.com

A brain aneurysm has left the Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down actor, Tom Sizemore, in a critical condition.

The news of the aneurysm came from the 61-year-old actor´s manager who said that he suffered the aneurysm at home and was now being cared for in a Los Angeles intensive care unit.

Sky News reported on Monday, February 20 his manager Charles Lago described his condition as a “wait and See.”

A Golden Globe nominee in 2,000 for best actor, Sizemore is best known for his roles in Witness Protection, Heat, Black Hawk Down and for his role alongside Tom Hanks in saving Private Ryan.

Sizemore has had a troubled career struggling with drug addiction and having been arrested multiple times. That includes driving under the influence, drug possession and for domestic violence.

He has been convicted on domestic violence charges as he has on drug-related charges.

No further details have been provided about the Saving Private Ryan actor, his condition or what might´ve caused the aneurysm.

