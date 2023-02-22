Economic powerhouse: President of Andalucían government pleased with economic state of Torremolinos during visit

By Betty Henderson • 22 February 2023 • 12:56

Local residents take selfies with the President of the Andalucían government during a trip to Torremolinos last week. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos

THE President of the regional government of Andalucía, Juanma Moreno made a visit to Torremolinos on Friday, February 17, where he described the town and the whole Costa del Sol as the economic engine of Andalucía.

Moreno was in the town for a visit to speak to officials in the town and the public about important topics including the economy and future plans for the region. Speaking to the town Mayor, Margarita del Cid, Moreno described the region as the economic “engine” of Andalucía and a strategic location for investment.

Moreno’s statement comes as good news for local authorities who already receive approximately one third of the regional government’s entire budget for the area.

The President also visited various sites that have received investment or are earmarked for development in the near future including education, health and wellbeing, employment waste management.

Local church representatives presented Moreno with a religious token depicting Nuestra Señora del Carmen, in commemoration of the religious holiday which the regional government gave protected status as a “Festival of Tourist Interest” last year.