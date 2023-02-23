The International School of Estepona Fundraising Disco for Ukraine

By Victoria Scott • 23 February 2023 • 11:07

Image:ISE

ON Friday February 17, in a sea of blue and yellow from the ribbons, clothing and face paint of the students from the International School of Estepona, they held their fundraising disco to help collect funds for those in Ukraine.

The students from the International School of Estepona danced and sang their hearts out with music being kindly provided by Richie Rich of Spectrum FM. Richie Rich said “It is great to see something like this take place, the kids are really polite and what they are doing is massively important and there should be more things like this taking place. I couldn’t not come down, I had to do something, it was such a great day.”

The original idea for hosting the disco came from two students by the names of Izuchi and Lily during a School Council meeting.

After learning about what was happening in the Ukraine the girls felt compelled to raise funds for the ongoing war and crisis that the Ukraine are currently facing. When talking to Izuchi and Lily they said, “We wanted to help, when we learned more and why what was happening

was happening, we wanted to help the people of Ukraine and help them rebuild.”

In order to make sure that the money raised is going to the right place, the International School of Estepona has been working with other NABSS schools, the British Embassy in collaboration with the British Council to raise money and awareness about what is happening in the Ukraine.

The money raised will be going to providing generators for electricity, medicines and medical equipment and armoured ambulances to safely transport civilians to professional medical help. Having raised an amazing €827 so far and with donations still coming in it is amazing to see such proactive, thoughtful and intuitive thinking from young people.

On February 24, the anniversary of the invasion, the school will transfer the funds directly to the Ukrainian Embassy’s account. Anyone is welcome to donate. For further details please contact [email protected] or call +34951 742 736

