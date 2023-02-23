Women really are taken less seriously when it comes to pain

By Linda Hall • 23 February 2023 • 9:11

GENDER GAP: Women’s pain taken less seriously than men’s Photo credit: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska

THE Gender Pain Gap not only exists but is a common problem.

A UK study of more than 5,000 men and women aged between 18 and 65 regarding their experiences and perceptions of pain found a noticeable disparity.

Fifty per cent of the women taking part in the survey reported lack of support from GPs when trying to get help for pain, compared to only 36 per cent of men, according to the Gender Pain Gap Index Report published by painkillers manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser.

Sixty-three per cent of the women said that they believed men’s pain was taken more seriously owing to ‘gender discrimination” by healthcare professionals. A further 56 per cent said they felt they were ignored or merely dismissed as “emotional” compared with 49 per cent of men.

