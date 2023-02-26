British Italian restaurants removing tomatoes from pizza and pasta dishes due to price hike

By Chris King • 26 February 2023 • 21:22

Image of fresh tomatoes. Credit: BearFotos Shutterstock.com

As a result of price increases coupled with a shortage of products, Italian restaurants across the UK are looking at offering pizza and pasta dishes without tomatoes.

According to a report from The Guardian today, Sunday, February 26, Italian restaurants across the UK are faced with having to cut tomatoes from their menus. This is particularly the case with pizza and pasta dishes, due to rising prices, the news outlet explained.

Some establishments are trying to limit their use of tomatoes said the paper, while others have taken the drastic measure of removing Pasta al Pomodoro from their menus completely.

As noted by Enzo Oliveri, the Sicilian chairman of the chefs’ association, the Federazione Italian Cuochi UK (FIC UK), many British restaurants could end up being forced out of business. “I don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel”, he said.

He pointed out that in the space of just 12 months, the price of canned tomatoes has doubled, increasing from £15 a case to £30. Similarly, he added, a box of iceberg lettuce that used to cost £7 is now £22.

Tomatoes are normally sourced by his association’s members from Italy, Spain or Morocco, Oliveri continued. “But, because there’s everywhere a shortage, there are no tomatoes coming from any place”.

As a result of the crisis, Oliveri explained that some restaurants have looked at offering their clients tomato-less pizzas and pasta dishes. Cheeses such as ricotta, or vegetables including courgettes or aubergines are being used by chefs as a base and to thicken sauces.

“White pizza, white sauces for pasta or less tomato. We’re making it a trend because prices are going up and because of shortages”, he said. “When the prices go up we’re in trouble. We cannot calculate the margins any more”, concluded Oliveri, urging the British government to impose a ceiling on the price of tomatoes.

Tomato prices have gone up three times in the past two weeks alone pointed out Carmelo Carnevale, president of the Italian Culinary Consortium. Establishments are stall able to purchase tomatoes but not in the quantities they were previously obtaining he explained.

“It’s very stressful for us, especially since we also have ours imported from Italy twice a week. We’re lucky to get it. Tomatoes are in a lot of our dishes. We as a company promote ‘made in Italy’ and we have to keep our identity without compromising the quality. We can’t increase our prices either, so we’re not making any profit’, he lamented.

