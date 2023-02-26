By Imran Khan • 26 February 2023 • 10:21

BREAKING NEWS: At least 30 migrant bodies found near seaside resort in Italy

Authorities in Italy have said at least 30 bodies of migrants were found washed up near the coastal town of Crotone

Local news agencies in Italy have reported that at least 30 bodies of migrants were found washed up near the coast of Crotone.

The incident happened after a ship carrying more than 100 migrants was faced with problems in the sea on the morning of Sunday, February 26.

Italian state radio RAI stated that the incident took place near the coastal town of Crotone in Calabria and the coast guard, the border police, and fire fighters were rushed to the scene to start a rescue operation.

“A boat of migrants ran aground off the village of Steccato di Cutro and reported around 40 survivors”, said a statement by Vigili del Fuoco, Italy’s institutional agency for fire and rescue service, cited by Sky News.

The agency also stated that the “intervention was in progress”.

Authorities said that at least 30 bodies were found washed up on the shore, while three others were found in open water.

Local reports also said that “The boat, bringing migrants from Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, crashed against rocks during rough sea weather”.

Further details about the case are now awaited from the coast guard and rescue services in Italy.

