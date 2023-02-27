By Matthew Roscoe • 27 February 2023 • 13:10
Fugitive on Europol's European Most Wanted list caught in Spain's Madrid. Image: l.glz.ttlphotos/Shutterstock.com
A Croatian fugitive on Europol’s European Most Wanted list, chased by police for crimes dating back to mid-2019, has been arrested in Spain’s Madrid.
The man was wanted by authorities in Croatia after being involved in a brawl in which he brutally beat another person who suffered fractures and lost teeth. He also reportedly tried to assassinate another man in Croatia with a firearm.
As noted, the fugitive was on Europol’s European Most Wanted list and after police collaboration in multiple countries through the ENFAST network, the man was finally tracked down.
Officers focused on the fugitive in eastern Spain after receiving information that he had spent a large part of last Christmas on the island of Ibiza before later moving to Barcelona.
The extensive investigation, launched within the framework of the ENFAST network – European Network of Fugitive Search Teams, led officers from Spain’s National Police to Madrid earlier this month.
According to a statement from the police force, officers learned that the man, who has not been named, was due to meet his partner in a central Madrid hotel on February 20.
Officers were able to surprise the man and tackle the ‘extremely dangerous fugitive’.
While making the arrest, officers found fake IDs among his belongings, which police believed he used to “evade police and avoid being discovered.”
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
