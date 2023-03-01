Greek PM blames ‘human error’ for train crash that killed 38 people

By Laura Kemp • 01 March 2023 • 19:53

Image - Alexandros Michailidis/shutterstock

The Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said in an address to the nation that it appears the accident was due to “tragic human error”.

The huge crash happened in Tempe, northern Greece, as two trains collided and burst into flames. Transport minister Kostas Karamanlis has since resigned, saying it’s impossible to continue after something so tragic.

At least 38 people died in the incident. In his address to the nation, Mitsotakis said the crash will “stay forever in our collective memory”, adding that it was unprecedented in the country’s history.

Mitsotakis blamed the collision on human error, he said: “Everything shows that the drama was, sadly, mainly due to a tragic human error” in a televised address.

He thanked first responders, including rescuers, firefighters, the police, local officials and members of the health system. Mitsotakis has promised to get to the bottom of the incident, apparently calling for an independent investigation to be carried out.

“Justice will do its job. People will be held accountable, while the state will be on the side of the people,” he said, urging the public to “stay united during this tragedy”.

The two trains were travelling on the line that connects the cities of Larisa and Thessaloniki. According to greekcitytimes.com, several of the train’s cars were derailed as a result of the impact, with three of them catching fire.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.