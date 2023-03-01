UPDATE: Baby search continues as Constance Marten and Mark Gordon further arrested for gross negligence manslaughter Close
BREAKING: At least seven dead and many injured after two trains collide and burst into flames in Greece

By Chris King • 01 March 2023 • 0:47

At least seven dead and many injured after two trains collide and burst into flames in central Greece

A horrendous train collision in the municipality of Elassona in northern Greece has left at least seven people dead and many more injured.

 

At least six people are reported to have died this evening, Tuesday, February 28, and many more are said to be injured, after two trains collided in Elassona municipality in central Greece. One of the trains reportedly burst into flames according to eyewitnesses at the scene.

Emergency teams are searching the wreckage of the freight and passenger trains in an effort to free more passengers who are thought to be still trapped in the wreckage. At least thirty ambulances have been used to take the injured to nearby hospitals.

The accident is believed to have occurred near the entrance to the Tempe tunnel close to the village of Evangelismos. The two trains were travelling on the line that connects the cities of Larisa and Thessaloniki. According to greekcitytimes.com, several of the train’s cars were derailed as a result of the impact, with three of them catching fire.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

