Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Polkadot: Top Performing Cryptos to look out for

Investing in cryptocurrency today is more than just a great idea due to its potential boost in your assets. It’s a necessity that everyone should consider doing as they have high odds of revolutionising the financial industry and digital space. For one, the absence of bureaucracy in the form of decentralisation gives rise to a new age of transparency and security.

Cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Polkadot are, without a doubt, three crypto investments you need today. They have game-changing features and mechanisms that will make them worthy assets to include in your crypto portfolio. Read on to know what we mean by this.

Dogecoin and the Inception of Meme Coins

Dogecoin is the first-ever meme token in the crypto industry, with secure and decentralized hallmarks that enable peer-to-peer transactions. While Dogecoin began as a spoof, it is currently a trusted digital currency with an established following. True enough, it has a rising market valuation in the crypto market, demonstrating its great potential more and more.

Dogecoin is currently one of the world’s most extensively utilized meme currencies for value transfer. It is also used as a tipping system on Reddit and Twitter to reward the creation or sharing of quality content.

Big Eyes Coin and the Transformation of Meme Coins

Big Eyes Coin is an emerging meme coin project in the Ethereum blockchain cryptocurrency with cutting-edge technology. Considering that it is currently in its presale stage, it is an impressively fast-rising token, raising a staggering $30 million.

Big Eyes Coin is also a community-driven project which makes it more appealing to its users as it gives everyone equal power in making pivotal decisions. Collective control also enables users to contribute to the improvement of the token.

Finally, Big Eyes Coin is a secure and exploit-free project. It is audited by Solidity Finance, verified by CoinSniper, and is confirmed to be an Anti-Rug crypto. True enough, Big Eyes Coin, with its massive potential in the Decentralised Finance ecosystem, is an incredible project to look out for.

Polkadot and its impenetrable platform

Polkadot is a cryptocurrency with a proof-of-stake blockchain platform that allows a secure exchange of messages and transactions without a third party. It recently boasts an upgraded blockchain technology that paved the way for its soaring market growth. These specialized blockchains encourage cross-chain transfers of any type of asset and, in turn, allow transactions to be interoperable with each other.

This open-source crypto also has four note-worthy components, namely, Relay Chain, Parachains, Parathreads, and Bridges. Each element has equally valuable functions, ensuring it remains a flexible, accessible, secure, and interoperable platform.

Bottomline

A great crypto asset ensures users a huge potential in the market, safeguarded platform against possible theft, and a proactive one that helps revolutionise the way we see finance. Choose a platform that offers this and more.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

