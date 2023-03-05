By Anna Ellis • 05 March 2023 • 13:16
Whopping €1Billion deal transforms Eurocamp owner into outdoor holiday giant. Image: European Camping Group.
The deal sees it more than triple its campsite portfolio providing holidaymakers with an unrivalled choice of 500 destinations across France, Italy, Spain, Croatia and The Netherlands.
Following recent approval by French competition authorities, the new group is targeting a turnover of €700 million this year.
ECG President Alain Calme confirmed: “With the integration of Vacanceselect I am delighted that European Camping Group is now the leading provider of outdoor accommodation across Europe.”
“By uniting the talented and passionate professionals from across both these businesses we will be able to ensure our wide range of parks and accommodation set in a variety of locations from beachside to mountainside, continue to enchant, entertain and delight families from across all of Europe.”
“But above all, this allows us to share best practices to improve the quality, accessibility and sustainability of our offer.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
