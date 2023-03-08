By Sally Underwood • 08 March 2023 • 17:53

Inspiring women unite: Sparkling International Women's Day in Marbella. Image: EWN

IN a spectacular display of what the Costa del Sol does best- community spirit- International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8 saw more than 100 women join together for an afternoon of female empowerment and charity fundraising at La Scala, Marbella.

Sponsored by the Euro Weekly News, some of the community’s most generous and inspiring women came out, donating vintage clothes, raffle prizes and their time to support Age Care Dementia.

Mapuchi Fashion owner Sara Hayley was also on hand, organising a stunning fashion show of both her latest designs and vintage designer outfits donated from the community for charity.

With entertainment by Johnny gee, Gilly Sax, and Laura Carter, the sparkling event in the blazing Spanish sunshine raised almost €1,000 for a charity that affects so many on the Costa del Sol.

Alongside fundraising, the event was a chance to celebrate women across the world. Euro Weekly News publisher Michel Euesden gave a purple hyacinth bulb- the colour of International Women’s Day- to each guest. A symbol of growth, life and hope, the bulb was accompanied by a personal letter from Michel detailing what it represents.

Michel told women: “As a small gesture of my love for women, I would like to give you a small token of the love I have for you. “It is a hyacinth bulb. “With a little care and nourishment, time and attention, it will bloom into full colour. And that, my friend, is exactly what I want you to do with your dreams. “Remember, flowers don’t worry about how they are going to bloom. They just open up and turn towards the light, and that’s what makes them beautiful. “Just like that bulb, if you dream of opening or growing that business, nourish that dream, water and feed it, talk to it lovingly, give it time and attention. But above all keep it alive – don’t let it wither and die.”

Speaking to the Euro Weekly News, La Scala Operations Manager Jan Jones said: “A big thank to the Euro Weekly News and Michel for generous sponsorship and lovely gifts.

This is a beautiful hyacinth to signify self belief blooming.”