By Sally Underwood • 08 March 2023 • 17:53
Inspiring women unite: Sparkling International Women's Day in Marbella. Image: EWN
Michel told women: “As a small gesture of my love for women, I would like to give you a small token of the love I have for you.
“It is a hyacinth bulb.
“With a little care and nourishment, time and attention, it will bloom into full colour. And that, my friend, is exactly what I want you to do with your dreams.
“Remember, flowers don’t worry about how they are going to bloom. They just open up and turn towards the light, and that’s what makes them beautiful.
“Just like that bulb, if you dream of opening or growing that business, nourish that dream, water and feed it, talk to it lovingly, give it time and attention. But above all keep it alive – don’t let it wither and die.”
Sally Underwood is a former aide to several former cabinet members and now contributes her views on Parliament’s ever-changing shape in her column for the Euro Weekly News.
