Spain leads digital reading revolution in Spanish language market beating Mexico

By Betty Henderson • 09 March 2023 • 14:17
Digital books now make up more than six per cent of books read in Spain.
Photo credit: Maximilian Schönherr / Wikimedia Commons
THE Spanish digital book market is growing at an unprecedented rate globally and the latest report released on Thursday, March 9 revealed that Spain is leading the charge. According to the Annual Digital Book Report by Libranda, Spain sells the most digital books out of the Spanish-speaking world.
Spain is responsible for a staggering 66.3 per cent of digital book sales in Spanish, followed by Mexico and the United States.
The report also stated that the Spanish digital book market is thriving as a whole, with a four per cent growth recorded worldwide, including a five per cent increase in Spain in 2022. The market reached a whopping €119 million in sales last year, with €79 million of that coming from Spain and €40 million from the rest of the world.
What’s more, nearly seven per cent of books read in Spain are now read in a digital format, a figure which rises to 40 per cent for some titles. The majority of sales are made through international online platforms such as Amazon, Apple, and Google, though there was also a significant increase in sales for traditional bookstores and independent online platforms.
