The ultimate guide to moving to Huercal-Overa, Almeria (2023)

By Laura Kemp • 10 March 2023 • 6:19

Image - Juan José Rodríguez

Well known for its desert-like landscape, imposing mountains and forever-changing views, the town of Huercal-Overa is a haven for hikers and lovers of the outdoors. Surrounded by olive farms, fruit trees and vegetable fields, this vibrant town has plenty of activities throughout the year and is the perfect location for those looking at moving to Spain.

So, you’re thinking about moving to Huercal-Overa, but where do you go to find all of that important information on properties, things to do, the best restaurants and reputable schools? Look no further, because the Euro Weekly News has put together this comprehensive guide on all you need to know about moving to Huercal-Overa, Almeria.

An agricultural town with around 19,000 inhabitants, Huercal-Overa in Almeria is a lively area with plenty of things to do and see. From its popular weekly market, wonderful hiking tours, proximity to the coast and outdoor areas for children to explore, Huercal-Overa offers lots for those wanting to move to Spain.

Huercal-Overa has a fabulous community feel and is perfect for families bringing up young children, with lots of community facilities including pools, sports classes and exciting tournaments, as well as great connections to the surrounding areas.

To make moving to Huercal-Overa a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before making your decision.

Contents

Where is Huercal-Overa?

The climate in Huercal-Overa

Property in Huercal-Overa

Is it expensive to live in Huercal-Overa?

Things to do in Huercal-Overa

Best restaurants in Huercal-Overa

Schools in Huercal-Overa

Healthcare in Huercal-Overa

Important contacts

Where is Huercal-Overa?

Hueval-Overa is a market town that sits along the side of the Almanzora River in the province of Almeria, Andalucia. The town is a merging of two medieval settlements – Huercal and Overa – and is surrounded by a thriving agricultural industry.

The nearest airport to Huercal-Overa is Almeria (LEI) Airport which is 44 miles away. Other nearby airports include Alicante (ALC), which is around 97 miles away. You can take a bus from Alicante (ALC) to Huercal-Overa via Murcia in around three hours and 40 minutes and renting a car or having your own vehicle will make this journey even easier.

What is the climate in Huercal-Overa?

Huercal-Overa enjoys a moderate and semi-arid climate with more than 3,000 hours of sunshine and significantly low rainfall at an average of only 288mm per year. The average annual temperature is 17°C, with August being the hottest month with an average of 25.2°C.

The summers are typically short, hot, arid, and mostly clear and the winters are long, cold, dry, and partly cloudy. Over the course of the year, the temperature typically varies from 4°C to 32°C and is rarely below 1°C or above 35°C, making it a wonderfully mild climate for most of the year.

Property in Huercal-Overa

Huercal-Overa has a wonderful old town, however, it also has many hamlets such as El Pilar, Santa Barbara, La Concepcion, San Francisco, Almajalejo and El Saltador. Prices differ depending on the type of property, the location within Huercal-Overa and how well-maintained the property is.

For a two-bedroom apartment in Huercal-Overa, prices start from around €55,000, and a two-bedroom townhouse will cost from around €90,000. A two-bedroom villa will cost from around €170,000, and a three-bedroom villa will sell for around €225,000.

Is it expensive to live in Huercal-Overa?

The majority of expats move to Spain for the quality of life, wonderful mild weather and a more outdoor lifestyle – and you will definitely find this in Huercal-Overa! What you will spend each month will depend on your lifestyle choices however, in general, a single person could live very comfortably on €1,200. A couple can live for around €2,000 a month.

Eating out at restaurants here is inexpensive as are childcare, groceries, transportation, sports and leisure club memberships and activities. Fresh fruit and produce can be found at the weekly market at a much lower cost than in large supermarkets, and prices tend to be lower than on the busy Costas.

Things to do in Huercal-Overa

You will find plenty of activities related to history and nature that will allow you to enjoy the environment, its beauty and some incredible views – not to mention a theatre and cinema for a great evening with family and friends!

1. Marvel at the stunning architecture of Iglesia Parroquial de Nuestra Señora de la Asuncion

Located in the centre of the town in Plaza de la Constitucion, the church was completed in 1739 due to the increase in population and residents feeling the need for a church to be built in Huercal-Overa. During Easter the church acts as a meeting point and, throughout the year, many people visit the church to admire its beauty both inside and outside.

2. Have a picnic surrounded by nature in Adolfo Suarez public park and zoo

Adolfo Suarez Municipal Park, also known as the ‘park of ducks’ is a wonderful place to go for a walk and watch many species of animals, some of which will even walk beside you! This park is the ideal area to spend time with children and offers a playground area as well as a kiosk bar where you can relax and simply sit and cool off.

The park also has a picnic area where you can sit and enjoy the scenery with your sandwich or soft drink, in addition to fountains, bridges, areas to play sports and outdoor gyms.

3. Get the adrenaline going at Lunar Cable Park in Cuevas del Almanzora

Just a 25-minute drive from Huercal-Overa is Lunar Cable Park, a new and exciting state-of-the-art adventure and water sports complex. The park offers so many great activities – try a wakeboarding lesson, go kayaking, take a yoga class, have fun on the inflatables or enjoy a drink at the beach bar while the kids tire themselves out!

You can also take some of the trails that pass through the park on foot, board or bike – amazing days out that the family will never get bored of.

4. Grab a bargain at the weekly markets in Huercal-Overa

The Huercal-Overa market is held every Monday on the main road leading from the football ground past the schools, park and shops all the way to the Cinema roundabout. On Thursdays, it is moved to the streets all around the old church square in the centre of town. The market is a great place to meet and speak to locals, find fresh produce for a great price, and shop the many clothes and homeware stalls.

5. Get involved in the many ferias, fiestas and celebrations

A great way to get involved in Spanish culture is to get involved in the many celebrations throughout the year. Popular Festivals are the Three Kings, Dia de las Lumbres, Dia del Cura Valera, the Carnival, Dia del Villazgo, Semana Santa and the Summer Feria, one of the latest in Andalucia that is celebrated in October.

6. Discover the local areas on a stunning horseback ride with Sol de Taberno

Enjoy the beautiful areas whilst experiencing horseback riding for a relaxed and fun activity for all of the family. At Sol de Taberno, you will have a qualified instructor who will teach you from the beginning, both how to ride and how to control the animal when you go out in the open air accompanied by the group.

Sol de Taberna also has a farm and offers other activities such as pottery, hiking, wine-tasting experiences, 4×4 days, mountain biking, quad bike tours and more.

7. Relax on the surrounding beaches in the area

There are many beaches within close proximity to Huercal-Overa, which is around 30 minutes drive from the coast, each with its own charms and landscape. The most notable beaches to explore include Playa de Puerto del Rey, Playa de la Mena, Playa la Carolina, Playa de la Higuerica, Calarreona beach and Playa de los Cocedores.

8. Take a walk in nature

Walking is one of the best ways to explore the area surrounding the town of Huercal-Overa, with routes such as Paraje Alto de la Rabita, Paraje La Sierrecica, Via Verde and Sendero Huercal La Vieja to explore. With so many routes, you can try a different walk each week and find paths that are suited to all levels!

9. See Almeria from a different point of view with Parapente Huercal-Overa

Parapente Huercal-Overa is a company dedicated to quite literally enjoying the open air, seeing the landscape with a bird’s-eye view, and enjoying the sensation of flying.

Parapente Huercal-Overa offers beginner and advanced courses, air photography and filming, tandem flights, and both paramotoring and paragliding.

10. Visit the Cabo de Gata Natural Park

The Cabo de Gata is located in the south-eastern end of the province of Almeria and its coastline is marked by cliffs, coves and beaches. The natural park features a long stretch of beach, lots of walking trails, wonderful flowers and fauna, incredible lookouts and, in the summer, you will have a chance to see wild flamingos.

Restaurants in Huercal Overa

Huercal-Overa has plenty of cafes, restaurants and eateries to explore, with lots of opportunities to try some of the best authentic Spanish cuisine in the area.

1. Cerveceria Las Cañas

Cerveceria Las Cañas is well-known for having a great atmosphere, a wonderful selection of tapas and snacks, main meals and a huge selection of beers to enjoy. Located in the bustling Plaza Mayor, this cerveceria has become a local for many who have moved to Huercal-Overa, where you can also enjoy live music and events.

Address: Plaza Mayor, 20, 04600 Huercal Overa

Opening hours: 9am until 12 on weekdays, 12pm until 12am on weekends, closed on Mondays

Booking: +34 950 61 67 36

2. Pimienta Rosa

From typical Spanish tapas to colourful salads, juicy burgers to steak and chips, Pinienta Rosa serves great food and a wide variety of drinks in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. This bright and contemporary bar-restaurant is the perfect example of Andalucian cuisine that some describe as a “culinary experience” in Huercal-Overa.

Address: Plaza Reina Sofia, 3, 04600 Huercal Overa

Opening hours: 8:30am until 11:30pm on weekdays, 9am until 11:30pm on Saturdays, closed on Sundays

Booking: +34 950 80 82 24

3. Labios Plaza Restaurant

Labios Plaza has some of the best tapas in the area and has been popular with locals for over 30 years. With a wide range of small plates and dishes and an incredible variety of wines, it’s no surprise Labios Plaza is still a favourite for many.

Address: Plaza Mayor, Local 14, 04600 Huercal Overa

Opening hours: 8:30am until 12am, closed on Mondays

Booking: +34 617 76 34 00

4. Bar Casa Paco

Bar Casa Paco serves quality homemade dishes including authentic migas, rabbit and snails, sirloin steaks and pickled quail. On celebratory days, Bar Casa Paco serves up lots of traditional tapas dishes to try and a great selection of beers.

Address: C. de los Pinos, 11, 04600 Huercal Overa

Opening hours: 7am until 12am, closed on Sundays

Booking: +34 617 02 52 89

5. La Artesa Pizzeria-Restaurante

Craving some pizza or pasta? Or perhaps you are looking for a perfectly cooked steak and chips? La Artesa Pizzeria-Restaurante has got you covered with their wide variety of pizzas, pasta, salads, burgers, meats and fish. A favourite for locals in Huercal-Overa, the restaurant prides itself on using fresh produce from the area as well as serving quality wines with their dishes.

Address: C. Carretera, 136, 04600 Huercal Overa

Opening hours: 12pm until 4pm and 7pm until 11pm, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Booking: +34 950 13 49 47

6. Bar El Mirador

If you happen to be around Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion Iglesia Parroquial, we recommend that you visit this bar for its great selection of Spanish dishes and wide selection of drinks. The cool ambience and outdoor seating are a great place to enjoy some authentic tapas, a typical Spanish bocadillo, or simply sip on a cafe con leche while you watch the world go by.

Address: Av. Guillermo Reyna, 25, 04600 Huercal Overa

Opening hours: 9am until 12am, closed on Tuesdays

Booking: +34 950 13 44 41

7. Bar Restaurante Atalaya

This authentic Spanish restaurant is known for its friendly staff and attention to detail. From American pancakes, sweet treats and great coffee, to homemade burgers, tapas and steak, you will find something for all tastes at Bar Restaurante Atalya.

Address: C. Carretera, 322, 04600 Huercal Overa

Opening hours: 6am until 9pm, 6am until 11:30pm on Fridays, 8am until 11:30pm on Saturdays, 8am until 6pm on Sundays, closed on Wednesdays

Booking: +34 654 91 44 60

8. Nomadas Pizzeria

For pizzas, kebabs, burgers and sweet treats, head to Nomadas Pizzaria. Known for their fresh dough, great customer service and its ‘slices to go’ offering, you can’t leave Nomadas without also trying some of their amazing ice creams, cakes or sundaes!

Address: C. Hernan Cortes, 04600 Huercal Overa

Opening hours: 7pm until 11pm, closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Booking: +34 950 13 58 20

9. Restaurante Crisbe

The aim of this restaurant is to make you feel right at home while you enjoy some amazing cuisine. Try Restaurante Crisbe’s fresh fish and seafood, succulent meats and first-class selection of wines.

Address: Av. Felipe VI, 100, 04600 Huercal Overa

Opening hours: 11am until 6pm, 11am until 6pm and 8:30pm until 11pm on Fridays, Closed on Sundays

Booking: +34 950 13 41 00

10. Restaurante Los Lucas

At Restaurante Los Lucas, the menu is changed every six weeks and the menu is created with seasonal produce using local products. They also hold themed evenings including Indian, Thai and Mexican cuisine nights and have an outdoor terrace for al fresco dining under the Mediterranean sun.

Address: Los Lucas 26 El Puertecico, 04693 Huercal Overa

Opening hours: 12:30pm until 4pm and 7pm until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 12:30pm until 4pm on Sundays

Booking: +34 646 351 411

Schools in Huercal-Overa

If you are moving to Huercal-Overa with children, you will want to know the best schools in the area. We have put together a list of some of the most prestigious schools to make your search a bit easier.

There are several schools in Huercal-Overa. Nursery schools include Escuela Infanti Chuchuwa, Escuela Infantil San Isidro, Escuela Infantil Burbujas and Escuela Infantil el Patio.

Primary Schools in Huercal-Overa include Colegio Publico Virgen del Rio, CEIP Principe Felipe, and CEIP San Jose de Calasanz. The secondary schools in Huercal-Overa include IES Albujaira, and IES Cura Valera.

Healthcare in Huercal-Overa

Moving to a new country or location is exciting, but you will also need to be familiar with the health services in the area.

Hospitals

Hospital Publico Comarcal la Inmaculada

Huercal-Overa has its own hospital, with 24-hour emergency service and modern facilities. This is a public hospital and is part of the Public Network of Andalucian Health Service (SAS), a health agency dependent on the Health Department of the Junta de Andalucia.

Address: Av. de la Dra. Ana Parra, s/n, 04600 Huércal-Overa

Telephone: +34 950 02 90 00

Doctors

Centro de Salud de Huercal Overa

Huercal-Overa has a public health centre that serves those in the Spanish health system. This health centre is part of the Junta de Andalucia.

Address: Av. Guillermo Reyna, 1, 04600 Huercal Overa

Telephone: +34 950 45 15 05

Dentists

Clinica Microdental

Clinica Microdental provides extensive oral care services and treats international patients as well as Spanish nationals.

Address: Pl. de la Constitucion, 12, 1º, 04600 Huercal Overa

Telephone: +34 950 13 51 85

Important contacts in Huercal-Overa

Moving somewhere new is great but it’s important to know the contact information for any emergencies.

That’s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Huercal-Overa.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

For more about moving to Spain, look at the Euro Weekly News guide to moving to the Costa Blanca.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.