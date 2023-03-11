Hungarian PM Viktor Orban voices fears that ‘Europe is sliding into war’

By Chris King • 11 March 2023 • 3:16

Image of Hungarian PM Viktor Orban. Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

Viktor Orban, the Prime Minister of Hungary voiced his fears that ‘Europe is sliding into war’, believing the proposal to send troops to Ukraine is not far away.

During an interview with Kossuth radio station on Friday, March 10, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he feared Western countries were approaching the moment when an offer to send troops to Ukraine could be made.

“We are very close, I think, to a serious proposal to send soldiers of countries allied to Ukraine across the border into the territory of Ukraine”, he explained.

According to him, the leaders of Western countries have become seized by a ‘military fever’, which has resulted in Ukraine receiving more and more weapons, including those that were previously denied, as reported by gazeta.ru.

“The Germans started with helmets, and now they are sending tanks, although before it was declared as an absolute taboo” he insisted. “The world has never been so close to the escalation of a local war into a global one”, Orban stressed.

On February 27, Orban originally announced these fears during a speech in parliament. He said that in Budapest they monitor the supply of weapons to Kyiv and fear that the EU will announce the dispatch of military personnel from one of the countries of the Union to Ukraine.

Orban warned: “The Hungarian government is watching with grave concern as Europe slides into war. If this continues further, there will be those who will send soldiers”.

He recalled that the Hungarians decided last year to stay away from the conflict. The Hungarian government sympathises and helps Ukraine, but the interests of Kyiv cannot stand above the interests of Budapest, he stressed.

Orban’s words came after Josep Borrell, the head of European diplomacy said on March 8 that the heads of the defence departments of the EU countries generally agreed with his proposal on the order of military assistance to Ukraine.

He repeated his earlier call to speed up the delivery of ammunition to Ukraine, reduce their price, and increase the volume of deliveries. According to him, it was necessary to: ‘deliver more, but at the same time faster’.

Borrell said that he reported to the defence ministers on his proposed ‘three directions’ of support for ammunition for Ukraine, which should be carried out simultaneously.

Urgent deliveries of ammunition to Kyiv were proposed – both NATO calibres and the calibres of the armies of the countries of the former Warsaw Pact – from the existing stocks of the EU. He also proposed to allocate €1 billion from the European Peace Fund for this.

It was also proposed to consolidate new orders for ammunition from member states – this, according to Borrell, will reduce prices for products of the military-industrial complex and reduce delivery times. Finally, he said that it was necessary to increase the capacity of the military-industrial complex of the EU countries in order to satisfy both domestic demand and the needs of Ukraine.

