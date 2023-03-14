BREAKING: Woman in UK sentenced for over eight years after false claims of being beaten, raped, abused and trafficked

By Imran Khan • 14 March 2023 • 14:11

BREAKING: Woman in UK sentenced for more than eight years after false claims of being beaten, raped, abused and trafficked. Image: Screengrab Youtube

UK Court sentences 22-year-old woman after she lied about being groomed by Asian gang and posted pictures of her injuries, which were ‘ self-inflicted by her using a hammer’

A woman had been sentenced to more eight and a half years after she lied about being beaten, raped, abused and trafficked by an Asian gang.

Eleanor Williams who lied about her being attacked, which resulted in anger and protests in the UK was sentenced on Tuesday, March 14 for “perverting the course of justice”, as per Sky News.

As per the court, Williams “fabricated evidence to make it look like she was a victim of multiple men”.

“I’ve had cases where people have told lies, but never to this extent”, said Doug Marshall, senior investigating officer.

Marshal also added, “if Williams hadn’t been charged it just wouldn’t have stopped”.

During the sentencing hearing, which was held at Preston crown court, three men who had been falsely accused by Williams, claimed that they had tried to “take their own lives” after the accusations.

One of the victims, Mohammad Ramzan, who had been earlier accused by Williams of raping and trafficking her said “”I still bear the scars to this day”, as he had tried to kill himself before being arrested.

Another victim, Jordan Trengove, said “the word rapist had been sprayed on his house and that he’d tried to end his life in August 2020”.

Asian business owners faced major consequences after she posted pictures of herself injured on Facebook in May 2020, although four of the men accused were ‘white’.

The police reported that over 150 crimes had been committed, following the false claims made by Williams.

