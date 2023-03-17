Aspe calls on anyone eligible to donate blood to offer their services

Blood donations are being taken at the Centro Sanitario Integrado, Avda Juan Carlos I and Jaime I between the hours of 4:30.PM and 8:30.PM.

The Council added that there are three very important reasons for donating: Blood cannot be manufactured, it is essential for operations and emergencies and has a shelf-life so cannot be stored indefinitely.

Blood or the components of blood are used to treat patients with medical conditions such as anaemia, cancer blood disorders, and those having surgery.

Blood is made up of a number of components, including red blood cells, platelets and plasma. Each of these can be used to treat many different conditions.

Blood is usually separated into its individual components or parts, so a patient can be given the particular component they need. This makes the most of every blood donation, as the components in one unit of blood (or one donation) can be used to treat different patients.

