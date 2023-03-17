By Chris King • 17 March 2023 • 20:29
'John Wick' and 'The Wire' star passes away aged 60
Lance Reddick, most famous for playing the character of Baltimore Police Department officer Cedrick Daniels in the HBO series ‘The Wire’, and as ‘Charon’ in the ‘John Wick’ film franchise, passed away today, Friday, March 17. His death at the age of 60 was confirmed to the celebrity news outlet TMZ by police sources in the city of Los Angeles.
Reddick’s body was reportedly discovered in his Studio City home this morning at around 9:30am. His cause of death was not revealed but it is believed the actor died of natural causes.
The star was scheduled to appear on Kelly Clarkson’s show next week and was in the middle of a promotional tour for the new ‘John Wick 4’. Posting a selfie on his social media profile last Wednesday, showing the actor at home with his dogs, it was questioned why Lance was at home instead of in New York attending the film’s premiere.
___________________________________________________________
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
