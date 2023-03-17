By Chris King • 17 March 2023 • 0:45

Image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Credit: Alexander Khitrov/Shutterstock Images

Pyongyang will respond to nuclear weapons with nuclear weapons insisted the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

As reported by the radio station Voice of Korea on Thursday, March 16, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that he would respond to nuclear weapons with nuclear weapons. He made the statement after Pyongyang officials launched a Hwaseong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile earlier on Thursday.

“The most unstable situation is being created on the Korean Peninsula due to the provocative and aggressive large-scale military exercises conducted by the US and South Korean proxies against the DPRK”, said the report.

It continued: “Under these serious circumstances, on March 16, the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea decided to conduct a training launch of the Hwaseong-17 series ICBMs”.

“Kim Jong-un once again recalled the stern statement … that nuclear weapons will be answered with nuclear weapons, and open confrontation with open confrontation”, the station’s message stressed.

They added that the DPRK leader also stressed that “the readiness of the strategic armed forces for a rapid response should be strictly maintained in order to be fully prepared for armed conflicts and war of any form”.

Citing the South Korean military, the South Korean agency Yonhap, also reported that North Korea had successfully launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan. The launch was also confirmed by the maritime security service of Japan.

It was noted by the Japanese defence ministry that no damage to shipping and aviation was recorded in the area where the missile fell, as reported by gazeta.ru. A video of the missile’s flight was recorded by the pilot of a Japanese F-15 fighter and posted on the Telegram channel of Intel Republic.

___________________________________________________________

