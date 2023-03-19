Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan charged with terrorism offences

By Chris King • 19 March 2023 • 18:52

Image of former PM of Pakistan, Imran Khan. Credit: [email protected]

Charges of terrorism and other violations of national law have been filed against the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Islamabad police have today, Sunday, March 19, filed charges of terrorism and other violations of national law against Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan. As reported by the Associated Press, the charges are not only against the chairman of the opposition Movement for Justice Party (JZM), but also 17 of his aides, and dozens of supporters.

Today’s charges come after the violent clashes that occurred yesterday, Saturday 18, between law enforcement officials and DZS supporters accompanying Khan’s motorcade in Islamabad. The politician was on his way to the capital’s district court to attend a hearing over charges that he sold expensive gifts he received while in office from foreign leaders. Over 50 police officers were injured and 59 of Khan’s supporters were arrested.

The list of charges reportedly included terrorism, obstructing police officers in their tasks, assaulting law enforcement officers, injuring police officers, and endangering their lives. In addition to Khan, several former ministers and the former speaker of the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) of Pakistan are also accused of these offences.

Khan was removed from his position as head of the government of Pakistan on April 10, 2022, after a vote of no confidence was passed against him. Shortly before this, Khan stated that his government was threatened by the United States and local opposition including the current Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif.

He also repeatedly said that the political process against him was inspired and financed from abroad. On November 3 last year, while leading a march in the city of Wazirabad in the Punjab province, demanding early elections, an attempt was made on his life. Khan escaped with only gunshot wounds to his leg.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.