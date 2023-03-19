Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia restaurant allegedly kills dozens of foreign mercenaries

By Chris King • 19 March 2023 • 4:01

Image of the Monica Bellucci restaurant in Zaporizhzhia. Credit: Telegram - Vladimir Rogov

Dozens of foreign mercenaries were allegedly killed after a Russian missile scored a direct hit on the Monica Bellucci restaurant in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.

According to Vladimir Rogov, the head of the ‘We Are Together’ movement, a missile strike on the Monica Bellucci restaurant in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday, March 18, eliminated dozens of foreign mercenaries.

Posting on his official Telegram channel, Rogov – who is also a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporizhzhia region – claimed that the destroyed establishment located on Sanatorna Street had been one of the main bases used to house such foreign fighters.

He uploaded video footage and images showing what he purported to be the remains of the Zaporizhzhia restaurant following the impact of the Russian rocket attack. Rogov claimed that the bodies of dozens of foreign mercenaries were subsequently recovered from the rubble.



Rogov wrote on Telegram: “Early in the morning (04:15) the Monica Bellucci restaurant complex, located on the territory of the elite Renaissance residential complex on Velikiy Lug in the temporarily occupied city of Zaporizhzhia, was struck. What is left of ‘Monica’ is clearly visible in the photos and video”.

He continued: “This complex was one of the main bases for the elite of the ‘Foreign Legion’ – foreign Nazi mercenaries and instructors were located here. As my countrymen report, the number of bodies of fighters taken out from under the rubble is already numbering in the dozens”.

“One of Zelenskyy’s governors stated that there were no casualties or fatalities among the people. That’s right, foreign mercenary Nazis are not people. The Russian Spring was the last for the occupiers from the ‘Foreign Legion’. The city of Zaporizhzhia was, and will be, free!”, he concluded.

