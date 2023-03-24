Malaga man under investigation for allowing 8-year-old son to drive his car

By Chris King • 24 March 2023 • 20:44

A 58-year-old Malaga resident is under investigation after being caught with his 8-year-old son driving his car.

A 58-year-old man is being investigated in Malaga as a suspected accessory in an alleged crime against road safety after allowing his eight-year-old son to drive a car without a licence. The father was allegedly sitting in the passenger seat at the time.

As reported in a statement from Malaga Local Police this Friday, March 24, the incident occurred on March 19. Specifically, it took place on Avenida Las Malagueñas, within the Cortijo de Torres fairgrounds in the city of Malaga.

The whole episode was captured on video by a member of the public who subsequently passed the footage to the police. Officers quickly verified that the father was indeed positioned in the passenger seat while the child was at the wheel of the vehicle.

Paying a visit to the location shown in the video, the police officers immediately identified the vehicle, along with a group of people next to it. Included among them were the father and his young son. After inspecting the vehicle’s documentation, the man was informed that the incident would be brought to the attention of the Children’s Prosecutor’s Office.

The man was read his rights there at the scene and told that he was being placed under investigation. He agreed to accompany the policemen to the offices of the Accident and Attestation Investigation Group (GIAA), where he was summoned for a speedy trial, as reported by europapress.es.

