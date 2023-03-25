Putin signs agreement to deploy tactical nuclear missiles in Belarus

By Chris King • 25 March 2023 • 19:46

Image of Lukashenko and Putin in Minsk. Credit: Twitter@IuliiaMendel

Tactical nuclear missiles will be deployed in Belarus after Vladimir Putin signed an agreement with President Alexander Lukashenko.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced today, Saturday 25, that he had signed an agreement with Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, to deploy tactical nuclear missiles on his territory.

Justifying his action, speaking live on the Rossiya-24 TV channel, Putin claimed that the Belarusian leader had long raised the issue of deploying Russian tactical nuclear weapons in the country.



“As for our negotiations with Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko, the reason was the statement by the Deputy Minister of Defence of Great Britain (Annabelle Goldie) that they are going to supply munitions with depleted uranium to Ukraine, this is one way or another connected with nuclear technology”, he explained in a video posted on the Censor.net Telegram channel.

Putin continued: “Even outside the context of these events, this statement, Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko has long raised the question of deploying Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus”.

“We have already transferred to Belarus our well-known, very effective, Iskander system, which can also be a carrier. On April 3, we will start training the crew and on July 1, we will complete the construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus”, he detailed.

“We agreed with Lukashenko that we would place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the non-proliferation regime”, Putin suggested. In doing so, Moscow would not be violating the nuclear non-proliferation agreements because he was simply copying what the US had already done in many European locations, as reported by tass.ru.

According to the Centre for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, the US has an estimated 100 nuclear warheads at air bases on the continent. These include locations in Germany, the Netherlands, and Turkey.

In 1968, numerous nations – including the US, the former Soviet Union, and the UK – signed an international treaty aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons. Its aim was to prevent non-nuclear nations from getting hold of such weapons.

