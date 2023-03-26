How to Compare Cryptos: Top Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin Offer 250% ROI (Enter Bonus Code BULLRUN250) and Tether Soars

By EWN • 26 March 2023 • 10:45

Thinking of investing in cryptocurrency? Here are 3 top tips on how to compare cryptocurrencies

Comparing Cryptos 101

The crypto market is saturated with information and there are hundreds of cryptos to choose from. Often this makes it difficult to know which one is worth your investment. But there’s no need to worry – wherever you are on your crypto journey it’s vital to do as much research as you can.

Although it may seem like a tricky time to invest, cryptos like Dogecoin (DOGE), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Tether (USDT) are still showing why the crypto market still has life in it yet.

1. Research the History of Each Crypto

To make sure you make the most informed decision you should learn as much about the history of a cryptocurrency as possible. How did it come to be? How is performing now?

For example, Dogecoin pride themselves on being an honest decentralised financial solution for its users. Originally, Dogecoin started as a ‘joke’ among two friends who were playing with the idea of peer-to-peer currencies for ordinary people. Dogecoin remains to be a very popular meme coin.

2. Crypto: The De-Fi Popularity Contest

Cryptocurrencies gain their value from being a way of making fast, secure and encrypted peer-to-peer payments. The popularity of a coin can effect its value, therefore the crypto market is highly volatile.

Some factors that effect crypto market volatility include:

Supply

Demand

Social Media

Competition

Mining

Inflation

For example, CoinMarketCap says Tether is ‘a stable-value crypto that mirrors the price of the U.S. dollar, issued by a Hong Kong-based company. They have remained a strong contender in the crypto world.

Their specs on CoinMarketCap show this stablecoin expanded into the Latin American Market in 2022 with their launch of MXNT. The fact that they have seen such growth since they launched in 2014 is a good sign.

It pays to be Socialable

Social media plays a huge part in the popularity of a cryptocurrency. For example, Big Eyes Coin have done incredibly well in their presale which has reached over $31 million and they have 38,000 followers on Twitter.

These are signs of popularity and community interest which help a coin to grow. They are also offering the bonus code BULLRUN250 which gives users 250% ROI. Yippee!

3. Totally Tokenomics

The word ‘tokenomics’ is about the distribution, circulation and total supply of a cryptocurrency. These figures are good to know because they can influence the price of a cryptocurrency in the future. In the same way, shares of stock in a publicly traded business can change based on supply and demand.

Data you need to know about each crypto:

Circulating supply: this is how much supply of a cryptocurrency is already in the market.

Total supply: this is the entire amount of supply of a cryptocurrency there are after all tokens are made available and distributed.

Maximum supply: this is the maximum amount of new cryptocurrency tokens that can ever be minted

It’s important to note that if a currency has a high market cap it could have a high chance of growth in the future when compared to a currency with a smaller market cap.

Top Tips Recap:

Do your research

Look into the popularity of each cryptocurrency

Get clued up on “Tokenomics”

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido