HORROR crash on M25 leaves driver with life-threatening injuries.

By John Ensor • 28 March 2023 • 15:18
Three-mile queues on M25. Credit: Jesus Noguera photography/Shutterstock.
A nine-hour motorway closure resulted in queues stretching back three miles after National Highways confirmed there was a ‘serious collision involving two cars and a lorry’, between J14 and J16 near Heathrow airport.
Emergency personnel responded to the reports of the multi-car collision in South West London just before midnight yesterday, Monday March 27.
Metropolitan Police and National Highways Traffic Officers currently remain on the scene as the collision investigation is carried out.
A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said, “We were called at 11.50pm last night to reports of a road traffic collision on the M25 near Heathrow.
“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance, which consisted of a paramedic and a doctor in a car.
“We treated a patient at the scene for head and chest injuries and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”
