Son kept his mother´s mummified corpse on the couch for 13 years

A grief-stricken son is facing jail in Poland after it was discovered he had dug up his late mother’s body and kept her on his sofa on top of a pile of newspapers dating from 2009.

Police found the woman’s “mummified” remains inside the home of the man named only as Marian L in Radlin, Poland, after his estranged brother-in-law raised concerns about his wellbeing, according to the Mirror.

The elderly woman had died and was buried more than 13 years ago, prosecutors said.

Małgorzata Koniarska, a local police spokeswoman, said: “We received a report in connection with the disclosure of the body from a family member of the owner of the apartment.

“The policemen went to Ul. Rogozina in Radlin. In the part of the house belonging to an elderly man, a mummified corpse was discovered.”

Joanna Smorczewska from the District Prosecutor’s Office said: “According to the DNA content, the mummified corpse is that of a woman, Jadwiga L., who died in January 2010, and thus Marian L.’s mother.

“It was established that the grave of Jadwiga L., where she was buried on January 16, 2010, remains empty.

“It is likely that the man dug up the mother’s body immediately after its burial and then mummified it and the body has remained in this house since 2010.”

Marian L is believed to have exhumed the body himself before taking her back to his home—just 300m from the cemetery where she had been laid to rest—before using various chemicals to preserve her body.

Despite having been buried more than 13 years ago, officials said her remains had been in “perfect condition”.

Head of the District Prosecutor’s Office, Marcin Felsztyński, said: “Everything indicates that the man must have used some chemicals to mummify the corpse.

“The smell of mothballs was noticeable.”

It’s understood Jadwiga L. will now be laid back to rest after this gruesome discovery last month.

