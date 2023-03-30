Multiple fatalities as two US Black Hawk helicopters collided during training in Kentucky

By John Ensor • 30 March 2023 • 14:17

Black Hawk helicopter. credit BG Stock72/Shutterstock.

A collision between two US Army Black Hawk helicopters is believed to have killed nine military personnel during a routine training exercise in Kentucky at about 10pm on Wednesday march 29, according to The Daily Mail.

Governor, Andy Beshear said, “We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash, and fatalities are expected.”

Situated on the Kentucky-Tennessee border, the base lies 60 miles northwest of Nashville, home to the elite 101st Airborne Regiment known as the ‘Screaming Eagles.’

A local eyewitness spoke to WKDZ Radio, “Two helicopters came over pretty low, and all of a sudden, as soon as they got over the house, something popped, a loud bang, and everything shut down all of a sudden.”

“So we jumped in the truck and got over here, and that’s what we found, two helicopters.”

Local media reported that nine people were feared to have been killed, although this has yet to be confirmed by authorities.

A weather report confirmed that conditions at the time of the crash were clear with light to no wind.

In a statement the base announced, ‘The command is currently focused on caring for the service members and their families.’

In February 2023, a UH-60 Alpha-model Black Hawk helicopter flew entirely unmanned for the first time, controlled from Fort Campbell.

It is not clear if that program had anything to do with Thursday morning’s incident.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.