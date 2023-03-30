Rare dragon species FINALLY hatched in Spanish zoo

By Sarah Newton-John • 30 March 2023 • 14:32

Komodo dragon, largest land lizard/Shutterstock Images

A Spanish zoo successfully bred five baby Komodo dragons for the first time in 10 years. The species, known as the largest surviving land lizard in the world, is now considered endangered, which makes their hatch in the institute “very important”

“There are approximately 1,500 specimens left in the wild which is why the species maintenance and reproduction in animal institutions is so important,” says Milagros Robledo, Head of Herpetology Department at Bioparc Zoo in Fuengirola, Spain.

Scientists took 12 eggs after they were laid, five eggs were selected for incubation. It took eight months for the lizards to hatch.

“Komodo dragons are difficult to breed for a number of reasons,” says Jesus Recuero, Technical Director and veterinarian.

“One of the reasons we have found in the last 20 years is that females have a high incidence of reproductive system diseases, especially on ovulation or in egg laying. It requires very frequent veterinary surveillance.”

The Komodo dragon, also known as the Komodo monitor, is a member of the monitor lizard family Varanidae that is endemic to the Indonesian islands of Komodo, Rinca, Flores, and Gili Motang. It is the largest extant species of lizard, growing to a maximum length of 3 m, and weighing up to 70 kg.

To see the lizards and the babies watch video here: https://twitter.com/i/status/1641404906740281346

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.