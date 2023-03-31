Russian Army loses almost an entire tank regiment in the failed attempt to take Avdiivka in Ukraine

By Chris King • 31 March 2023 • 4:11

Image of destroyed Russian tank in Ukraine. Credit: Andrii Marushchynets / Shutterstock.com

The failed attempt to capture Avdiivka in Ukraine has probably cost the Russian Army almost an entire tank regiment according to a British Ministry of Defence report.

According to the British Ministry of Defence in its latest intelligence update published on Twitter on Tuesday, March 28, the Russian occupying forces in the Donetsk region of Ukraine have suffered substantial losses. Specifically, they reportedly lost a huge number of armoured vehicles during their attempts to encircle the town of Avdiivka, an offensive that is barely making progress.

The invading troops have only made minor advances in this area at the cost of heavy human and material losses said the report. “It is likely that the Russian 10th Tank Regiment lost a large part of its tanks trying to encircle Avdiivka from the south. The regiment is part of the 3rd Army Corps, the first large new formation that Russia deployed to support the invasion of Ukraine from August 2022”, it read.

Avdiivka is located just 15km north of Donetsk, the capital of the oblast of the same name and the main city of Donbas. The Third Army Corps has been particularly plagued by problems of poor discipline and low morale. Despite an alleged training period in Belarus, the unit continues to show limited combat capability.

“The 10th Tank Regiment’s losses were likely largely due to tactically flawed frontal attacks similar to other recent failed Russian armoured attacks, such as around the town of Vuhledar”, continued the report.

British intelligence reported on March 20 that the situation in Avdiyivka could soon be similar to that of Bakhmut. In this region, Russian troops have been trying to take the city for weeks without yet succeeding. Furthermore, they are suffering from very harsh attrition and human losses that according to some sources could rise to as many as 30,000 soldiers. Russian troops have been trying to encircle Avdiyivka for almost a year, said the city’s military administration.

