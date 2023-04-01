Some ultra-processed foods aren’t so bad after all, an expert says

By Linda Hall • 01 April 2023 • 21:40
SUPERMARKET BREAD: Not necessarily unhealthy
Photo credit: Pixabay/MabelAmber
It is increasingly linked to obesity and type 2 diabetes and regarded as a cancer risk, but a leading nutritionist recently defended five ultra-processed foods.
Talking to the UK media recently, Professor Gunter Kuhnle, an expert in nutrition at the University of Reading, described the ultra-processed food label as “vague” and pointed out that it painted food that was basically “fine” as “unhealthy.”
Mass-produced supermarket bread, fish fingers, baked beans, breakfast cereal – when not sugar-laden – and baby formula, are all ultra-processed as they usually have five or more ingredients and are present in most UK diets.
“There is no reason to assume that they are unhealthy,” Professor Kuhnle said.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
