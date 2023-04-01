Some ultra-processed foods aren’t so bad after all, an expert says

By Linda Hall • 01 April 2023 • 21:40

SUPERMARKET BREAD: Not necessarily unhealthy Photo credit: Pixabay/MabelAmber

ULTRA-PROCESSED food is bad for us, we all know that.

It is increasingly linked to obesity and type 2 diabetes and regarded as a cancer risk, but a leading nutritionist recently defended five ultra-processed foods.

Talking to the UK media recently, Professor Gunter Kuhnle, an expert in nutrition at the University of Reading, described the ultra-processed food label as “vague” and pointed out that it painted food that was basically “fine” as “unhealthy.”

Mass-produced supermarket bread, fish fingers, baked beans, breakfast cereal – when not sugar-laden – and baby formula, are all ultra-processed as they usually have five or more ingredients and are present in most UK diets.

“There is no reason to assume that they are unhealthy,” Professor Kuhnle said.

