Here are some things we celebrate around the world today—April 4, 2023

By Sarah Newton-John • 04 April 2023 • 13:52

Carrots. Credit: Kovaleva_Ka/Shutterstock Images

April 4 2023 is not a stand out day in the calendar, it falls in between some well-known dates. However, April 4 is significant for a number of reasons—here are nine of today´s celebrations!

Holy Tuesday – April 4, 2023 (Tuesday of Holy Week)

Easter week began on Sunday and continues to Easter Monday, April 10

Hug a Newsperson Day

So we here at EWN will be looking for embraces today!

International Carrot Day

The orange veggie is celebrated today, enjoy raw or cooked

National Cordon Bleu Day

Commemorate today the invention of Cordon Bleu, the dish which has fast become a favorite in restaurants across the globe. Think chicken, pork or veal, ham and cheese and breadcrumbs, fried or baked.

National Sexual Assault Awareness Month’s Day of Action

An opportunity to broadcast public and coordinated actions to raise awareness of sexual assault. Over half of women and nearly one in three men have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetimes.

Tell a Lie Day

Following on from April Fool´s Day, another day where we can tell a lie—within reason of course.

Vitamin C Day

Also called ascorbic acid, or ascorbate, vitamin C is found in foods and sold as a supplement. Discovered in 1912, it is well known for keeping colds at bay, good for blood pressure, and skin too.

Walk Around Things Day

Today, we don´t need to face our problems, we give ourselves permission to avoid our problems and enjoy peace.

World Rat Day

You may have a phobia or even an infestation, but according to some, rats are friendly, loyal, intelligent and very endearing. Let´s dispel the stigma today! (Or remove them from your property!)

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.