Here are some things we celebrate around the world today—April 4, 2023

By Sarah Newton-John • 04 April 2023 • 13:52
Carrots. Credit: Kovaleva_Ka/Shutterstock Images
Easter week began on Sunday and continues to Easter Monday, April 10
So we here at EWN will be looking for embraces today!
The orange veggie is celebrated today, enjoy raw or cooked
Commemorate today the invention of Cordon Bleu, the dish which has fast become a favorite in restaurants across the globe. Think chicken, pork or veal, ham and cheese and breadcrumbs, fried or baked.
An opportunity to broadcast public and coordinated actions to raise awareness of sexual assault. Over half of women and nearly one in three men have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetimes.
Following on from April Fool´s Day, another day where we can tell a lie—within reason of course.
Also called ascorbic acid, or ascorbate, vitamin C is found in foods and sold as a supplement. Discovered in 1912, it is well known for keeping colds at bay, good for blood pressure, and skin too.
Today, we don´t need to face our problems, we give ourselves permission to avoid our problems and enjoy peace.
You may have a phobia or even an infestation, but according to some, rats are friendly, loyal, intelligent and very endearing. Let´s dispel the stigma today! (Or remove them from your property!)
