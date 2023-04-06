Fit to be on the force? Nearly 200 officers face dismissal in the UK

By Sarah Newton-John • 06 April 2023 • 8:44

A Metropolitan Police operation to isolate and remove unfit officers could see almost 200 individuals facing dismissal, according to sources.

Nearly 200 serving Metropolitan Police staff who were previously accused of sex crimes or domestic abuse need urgent risk assessment or new vetting, the commissioner has admitted.

They could be fired as part of the embattled force’s blitz on standards and culture within Scotland Yard.

The figures were revealed in an update to the Home Secretary Suella Braverman by Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley in which he hopes to demonstrate that he is taking serious action.

Sir Mark said he had taken 90 or so staff off serious crime and counter terror operations to help identify and investigate suspect officers, a sign of his determination to bring change.

Sir Mark said: “We commissioned this review because it was clear we had not been rigorous enough in holding to account those people in our own organisation whose actions should have posed clear questions about their suitability to continue serving.

“As expected it has revealed that on far too many occasions dating back ten years, opportunities may have been missed or decisions have been taken that have left those who corrupt our integrity free to remain in policing.”

The Met was also checking all 50,000 staff against the five billion records on the National Police Database of intelligence reports. It had identified 38 cases of potential misconduct and 55 individuals with possible links to criminals.

Ms Braverman said in a statement: “I have been clear that a relentless focus on improving standards and common sense policing is required.

“Sir Mark’s update on the work to root out unfit officers demonstrates the scale of this challenge but I have confidence in his plan to turnaround the Met and ensure the force is delivering for the public.

“I am also driving forward work to review the police dismissals process to ensure the system is effective at removing officers who fall below the standards we expect.”

