Former Russian President Medvedev insists Ukraine will disappear ‘since no one needs it’

By Chris King • 08 April 2023 • 17:58

Image of Dmitry Medvedev. Credit: Anton Veselov / Shutterstock.com

The world does not need Ukraine and it will eventually cease to exist insisted former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

According to Dmitry Medvedev, the former President of Russia believes that Ukraine is not needed by anyone on the planet and therefore it will not exist in the future. The current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation made this remark on his VKontakte page this Saturday, April 8.

He posted a publication titled ‘Why will Ukraine disappear? Because no one needs it’. The article was divided into six paragraphs in which Medvedev argued why the Ukrainian state was not needed. They were respectively, in Europe, the US, Africa and Latin America, Asia, Russia, and finally, to Ukrainian citizens themselves.

In particular, speaking of the Old World, Medvedev noted that the prospect of planting “young Ukrainian blood-sucking parasites on the arthritic neck of the decrepit European Union” will be the final decline of “formerly regal, but impoverished by degeneration Europe”.

“The strained support of the Nazi regime at the behest of the American mentor has already given the Europeans a real financial and political hell”, he insisted.

The consequences of this, including “unprofitable Russian sanctions”, have already led to explosions of discontent in both Western and Eastern Europe he continued. At the same time, Medvedev emphasized, that even the Poles: “do not perceive Ukraine as a normal country and periodically bring up the topic of the Anschluss of the western regions”.

In turn, the Americans, according to Medvedev, will sooner or later ask their establishment why they are dealing with “a country unknown to them” and not domestic American problems, “and then the capture of the Capitol in January 2021 will seem like a game of scouts”.

“Ordinary Americans do not understand at all what “Ukraine” is and where “it” is located. Most of them will not even be able to point to this “power” on the map”, he claimed.

As for other parts of the world, he was convinced that “the hundreds of billions that the United States spends on senseless battles somewhere in Ukraine would be enough for many programs aimed at the social development of Latin American and African states”.

Also, “Ukraine does not need Asia”, whose representatives, using the Russian example, see “how coloured technologies are being developed to eliminate the largest competing powers, and understand what scenario in case of disobedience the collective West led by America has prepared for them”, he continued. “Help us cope with Russia, and then we will soon come to you”. Moreover, Medvedev continued, the giant countries of the region already have enough problems with economic recovery after the end of the pandemic, so they refuse to support Ukraine in every possible way and limit Russia: “a country that is many times closer to Asian powers geopolitically and which has historically proven itself to be a reliable strategic partner”.

Medvedev also called the current Ukrainian state: “a misunderstanding generated by the collapse of the USSR. Millions of our compatriots live here, who for many years have been abused by the Nazi Kyiv regime. It is them that we protect during a special military operation, mercilessly destroying the enemy”, he added.

“And therefore, we do not need a sub-Ukraine. We need Greater Great Russia”, the politician wrote. As for the Ukrainians themselves, according to Medvedev, a little more than 20 million out of 45 million people remained in the country, and the rest “are forced to live in constant anxiety and fear” and “want to go anywhere. No one on the planet needs such a Ukraine. That is why it will not exist”, the author summed up, as reported by tass.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.