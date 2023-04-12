By Imran Khan • 12 April 2023 • 20:45

Zelensky vows to bring war criminals to justice after horrific video of Russian soldier beheading Ukrainian prisoner emerges Image: Dmytro-Larin Shutterstock.com

Shocking video of a Russian soldier beheading a Ukrainian prisoner was posted online, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to fight for justice.

A horrific video of a Russian soldier beheading a Ukrainian prison shocked the world after it was posted online.

The footage appears to have been shot during the war and shows a man in a mask violently cutting a prisoner’s neck.

The Ukrainian prisoner can be identified by the insignia he is wearing, while the Russian soldier can be seen wearing a white ribbon, associated with their forces, as per Mail Online on Wednesday, April 12.

The victim could be seen screaming in pain, as he shouts, “it hurts!” and “stop!”, while the Russian soldier can be seen sawing his neck with a steel blade.

A voice of another Russian soldier from behind then asks the man to “behead and break the spine of man”.

“Send it to Kyiv, *****,’ he says, adding, “Cut it off, *****! Break the spine!”.

It further said, “’What, you never cut a head off, *****? Do it, do it, do it, *****!”.

After the Russian soldier cuts the head, he held it in front of the camera and is asked to “bag it and sent it to the commander”.

As the video surfaced online, Ukrainian President Zelensky released a statement that said “This video – the execution of a Ukrainian captive – the world must see it”.

“This is a video of Russia as it is – what kind of creatures they are.”

“There are no people for them. A son, a brother, a husband – someone’s child.”

“The video showed the new norm that Putin’s Russia wanted to impose”, Zelensky continued.

He then stated that “Such a habit of destroying life. This is not an accident. This is not an episode. There was the case in Bucha”.

“Don’t expect it to be forgotten, that time will pass. We are not going to forget anything. Neither are we going to forgive the murderers.”

“There will be legal responsibility for everything. The defeat of terror is necessary.”

“No-one will understand if the leaders don’t react. Action is required now!’ he concluded”.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson stated that the video was “horrific” while questioning if its authentic.

He said that “The footage of the beheading of a soldier is horrific, it should be verified”.

The shocking video has also been condemned by the European Union as it said that the footage was “yet another brutal reminder about the inhumane nature of the Russian aggression”.

“The EU reiterates its firm commitment to holding to account all perpetrators and accomplices of war crimes committed in connection with Russia’s war”, said a statement by EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali.

The spokesperson added that “Brussels did not have information on the veracity of the video”.

