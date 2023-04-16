British tourists told ‘weather is to blame’ for mystery bug that left 25 guests bedbound at 5-star hotel in Turkey

By Chris King • 16 April 2023 • 22:22

Image of the Rixos Sungate hotel in Antalya, Turkey. Credit: Google maps - Irina Harjevscaia

British tourists left bedbound by a mystery illness at a 5-star hotel in Antalya, Turkey, were told the ‘weather is to blame’.

A suspected outbreak of food poisoning at a five-star Tui resort in Turkey has left more than 25 tourists – including British guests – confined to their beds, according to an exclusive report from The Sun today, Sunday, April 16.

British holidaymakers staying at the all-inclusive Rixos Sungate hotel in the resort of Antalya reportedly suffered bouts of vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, and fever. It was subsequently suggested that their illness could be down to the weather.

“We have spoken with the hotel and they have responded by saying: ‘Our hotel doctor is following the issue closely and conveyed that this situation may occur as a result of weather changes, especially day and night temperature differences, seasonal factors, especially allergic reactions'”, Tui told 37-year-old Rebecca Wright when she complained.

“I’ve been absolutely exhausted and felt so ill. There are more people coming down with it every day. It’s laughable they suggested it was the weather. I am so worried about being able to fly home”, Rebecca, an Executive PA from Preston in Lancashire informed The Sun.

Rebecca continued: “I went out of my room for two hours and had to go back to bed feeling exhausted. We are all petrified of the buffet. We all think it’s food or drink related. Literally, since my stepdaughter got ill, we have moved off bananas”.

After forking out around £4,000 for her ten-day getaway, Rebecca’s 14-year-old stepdaughter Charlie was also hospitalised. As a result, the teenager was diagnosed with gastroenteritis and spent three days in a hospital which has since produced a bill for medical care of around £3,000.

The mystery bug swept through the hotel this weekend. This has led to local health inspectors launching an investigation into the incident. As nobody has pinpointed the cause of the outbreak, guests – both healthy and sick – are said to be too afraid to visit the hotel’s buffet or drink the water for fear of becoming sick.

“We are concerned to hear of a small number of cases at Rixos Sungate in Turkey, as the health and safety of our customers is our highest priority. Our team at the resort are in close contact with our guests and is offering support where necessary”, said a spokesperson for Tui.

“Our health and safety team are investigating in close collaboration with the hotel and we will remain in frequent contact with our guests. We’d like to reassure all customers that we regularly audit all of our hotels with respect to health and safety, including hygiene”.