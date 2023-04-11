By Imran Khan • 11 April 2023 • 14:01

Spain´s government issues warnings to citizens travelling to TURKEY for cosmetic surgery after four patients died. Image: Travelpixs Shutterstock.com

The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that at least four patients have died after undergoing cosmetic surgery in Turkey as they issue a warning of danger.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Spain has issued a warning to its citizens undergoing cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

The warning has been issued to patients after at least four Spanish nationals have been reported dead following a surgical procedure in Turkey.

Aside from this, 14 cases of botulism have also been detected in European patients who went for treatments to Istanbul, at the end of February 2023.

“We are aware that in recent months at least four Spanish citizens have died as a result of undergoing cosmetic surgery in Turkey, and that a similar number are suffering serious after-effects”, said a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as cited by Antenna 3 on Tuesday, April 11.

Several people travel to Turkey as well as other countries for health tourism, as the cost of most cosmetic procedures is three times less than, in comparison to Spain.

The ministry said that “In case of travelling to Turkey to undergo such a treatment, it is strongly recommended to administer utmost caution and to check the quality level of the centre and the chosen practitioners”.

Health authorities have also been alerted in March after cases of botulism were detected in patients, who travelled to Istanbul for weight loss surgery.

The operation involves injecting botulinum toxin into the digestive system, and some of those who have undergone the procedure have had to be hospitalised.

