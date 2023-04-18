By Imran Khan • 18 April 2023 • 16:56

Bodies of two women found inside apartment in Malaga, Spain Image: Julian Prizont Cado Shutterstock.com

Police in Spain said that the bodies of women who were sisters were found inside a house where they lived in Malaga.

The National Police in Spain have found two bodies of women inside an apartment in Malaga, Spain.

Official reports from Costa del Sol said that the two women, in their 80s, were sisters and their bodies had been found inside the house where they both lived.

According to OKDiario on Tuesday, April 18, the house where the bodies were found is located in La Unión neighbourhood, in the Cruz de Humilladero district of Malaga, Costa del Sol.

Police said that they discovered them at 9 am on Wednesday, April 12 after an alert was raised by professionals of the Telecare Service of the Junta de Andalucía.

The alarm was raised after they tried to contact the women, who were undergoing medical treatments.

Officers were then sent to the flat and after no one answered the door, the intervention of the fire brigade was required to gain access to the house.

Police said that “Once inside the house, the officers found the bodies of the sisters, who appeared to have been dead for several hours”

They added, “The bodies were taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga for the autopsy”.

“Indications of criminality or the intervention of third parties have been ruled out, although the results of the forensic examination are awaited in order to clarify what happened”, the statement concluded.