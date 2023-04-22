‘Goodbye possums’ Dame Edna star Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89

By John Ensor • 22 April 2023 • 14:08

'Dame Edna Everage'. Credit: Eva Rinaldi Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Barry Humphries, the man behind Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson has died in hospital after a short illness.

The comedy genius, who spent more than 70 years on the stage, has died today, April 22 in Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital, writes The Daily Mail.

The 89-year-old veteran comedian will be remembered in Australia and around the world as a comedy icon and giant of light entertainment.

His most famous persona was, of course, the larger-than-life Dame Edna Everage, with her lurid make-up and fluorescent pink hair, 50s-style glasses and outlandish dresses with a fondness for gladioli.

Others however, preferred Edna’s alter-ego, Australia’s ‘cultural attache’ the incorrigible Sir Les Patterson, the uncouth, drunk with yellow-stained teeth and equally unkempt attire.

He was a regular guest on Michael Parkinson’s talk show where he became a firm favourite with the British public.

One of his lesser-known characters was the elderly, dressing-gowned Sandy Stone, who often reduced audiences to tears with his touching monologues.

He also appeared in various films including, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, as well as Finding Nemo where he was the unmistakable voice of Bruce the shark.

But just remembering his comedy characters alone would be a disservice to Humphries. He was also a, a talented landscape painter, film producer, author, scriptwriter and successful musical theatre actor

Privately, Humphries was a voracious reader and rare book collector, a noted raconteur and a public intellectual.

Barry Humphries was loved by the British Royal Family including King Charles III and Princess Diana, and even the Queen Mother,

Melbourne paid tribute to him in 2007 by naming an area in the central business district, Dame Edna Place. And the in the same year, Humphries was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his services to entertainment.