‘Dame Edna’ comedy legend Barry Humphries in hospital as family fears the worst

By John Ensor • 19 April 2023 • 10:24

Credit: Dame Edna Everage/Twitter.com

Veteran entertainer, Barry Humphries famous for his Dame Edna Everage character has been admitted to the hospital, while his family are gathered at his bedside.

The much-loved 89-year-old comedian is said to be seriously ill and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney earlier this week, writes The Daily Mail, Wednesday, April 19.

Humphries, who lives in London with his wife had been visiting Australia since December, and had a hip replacement operation recently but was readmitted earlier this week owing to complications.

In a statement to Australia’s Channel Seven’s Sunrise programme, entertainment journalist Peter Ford reported that the comedian was ‘comfortable’ and surrounded by his loved ones.

Ford tweeted, ‘Statement to media due to be released shortly. At this moment Barry is a serious condition but being kept comfortable. He’s surrounded by family.’

Speaking of Humphries earlier today he added, ‘things are tough’ and encouraged everyone to send their love to the man who had made them laugh for years.

He is most famous for his Dame Edna character, a role he has performed since 1955. Along with Sir Les Patterson, his sometimes-outrageous comedy has been popular with British audiences for decades.

Although friends have ‘serious concerns’ for his health, Ford was quick to point out that the medical team treating Mr Humphries were ‘fantastic,’ adding that even from his hospital bed, Barry is still sharing ‘moments of humour.’

Humphries was scheduled to perform in a ‘one man show’ later this year, but a fall at his home in February, when he tripped on a rug while reaching for a book, meant that he underwent surgery for a hip replacement.

In March he told reporters, ‘I have to get back on my feet … I’m going back on tour later this year. The result of my broken hip means I now have a titanium hip … you can call me “Bionic Bazza.”’ He also advised readers not to break their hip, commenting that the medical fee ‘is bloody enormous’

Ford concluded on a positive note, ‘I reckon Barry has a fighting spirit and he’s not going to give up easily.’