Kylie and Dannii Minogue perform at Sydney WorldPride opening concert tonight

By Sarah Newton-John • 25 February 2023 • 13:01

Mardi Gras/Shutterstock Images

February 25 2023, Sydney: The Minogue sisters, Kylie and Dannii have sung the track recorded previously by Kylie, “All the Lovers” at the opening concert of Sydney’s LGBTQ+ Mardi Gras festival tonight.

Wearing pink and blue gowns and both with long blonde hair, the duo was backed by two singers in dark dresses and a dance troupe dressed in spacey white suits for the song that lasted five minutes. The sisters left the stage dancing arm in arm.

The sisters are both from Melbourne and reunited tonight on stage for the first time in eight years,, on the show the X Factor. Kylie, 54, showed off her amazing figure in skintight outfot and thigh-high black leather boots, high heels, that matched with her sister’s costume.

Dannii, 51, looked just as incredible as her more famous sister in her pink outfit and tousled long hair.

The audience of 21,000 punters were thrilled and the concert was live streamed around the world.

Mardi Gras in Sydney is the largest Pride event in Oceania and one of the largest such festivals in the world. It is a huge tourist drawcard and bring in an annual income of about A$30 million for New South Wales. International acts who have performed at Mardi Gras include Cher in 2018, Olivia Newton-John in 2008 and Darren Hayes last year.

