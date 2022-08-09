By Chris King • 09 August 2022 • 0:09

UPDATE: Hollywood stars pay tribute to the late Olivia-Newton-John

Hollywood stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late pop icon and actress Olivia Newton-John.

UPDATE: Monday, August 8 at 11:36pm

Following the sad news of the death aged 73 of Olivia Newton-John, social media has been awash with tributes from her pop music friends and Hollywood stars.

John Travolta, who played ‘Danny Zuko’ opposite Olivia’s ‘Sandy’, in the classic 1978 film ‘Grease’, posted on Instagram: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road, and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”.

Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. Deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/EeefzKBKCO — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 8, 2022

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

My heart is broken. Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there’s ever been. I’ll miss you every day. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Z1zkVe9CVb — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 8, 2022

Monday, August 8 at 10:16pm

Dame Olivia Newton-John, the huge global singing superstar, pop icon, and actress, has passed away at the age of 73, as reported by celebrity news outlet TMZ.

A statement was released by her husband John Easterling on Monday, August 8, confirming her death. It said that Olivia had: “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time”, he added. He continued: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation”.

With global record sales of more than 100 million records, ONJ is one of the best-selling music artists from the second half of the 20th century to the present. Her recording career was spawned in 1971 with the release of ‘If Not For You’, penned by Beatle, George Harrison.

The pop icon followed that with a string of classic hits songs, including ‘Banks Of The Ohio’, ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’, and many more.

In 1978, Olivia was cast in the iconic role of ‘Sandy’, in the blockbuster film ‘Grease’. Playing opposite John Travolta, the couple duetted on songs that went on to become international hits, including ‘Summer Nights’, ‘You’re The One That I Want’, and her solo hit, ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’.

Olivia had another smash on her hands when she made the film ‘Xanadu’ in 1980. In 1981, she broke all existing records when ‘Physical’ topped the charts for 10 consecutive weeks.

Born in Britain, Olivia was raised in Australia, her father was an MI5 officer who worked on the famous Enigma project at Bletchley Park and took Rudolf Hess into custody during World War II.

