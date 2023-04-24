TikTok Influencer accused of murdering mother’s lover

By David Laycork • 24 April 2023 • 23:55
Leicester Crown Court, where the trial is taking place.
Credit: Google Maps/Mark Chater
TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari and her mother stand accused of plotting to have Saqib Hussain murdered. He died, alongside his best friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both aged 21, in a car crash on the A46 in Leicester on February 11, 2022.
Mr Hussain had apparently become more and more obsessed with Asreen Bukhari, 46, with whom he had been having an on-and-off affair for 3 years. Asreen Bukhari had tried to end the relationship in early 2022, much to Mr Hussain’s dismay.
As Saqib Hussain became increasingly obsessed he mixed professions of love with anger and eventually with the threat of publishing explicit images of the former couple, in a bid to reclaim money he had spent on her.
The risk of her husband finding out seemed pertinent in Mrs Bukhari’s decision to tell her daughter about the affair, prompting a text sent by Mahek Bukhari to her mother on January 4, 2022, which read: ‘I’ll get him jumped by guys and he won’t know what day it is.’
It appeared that a plot was formed to lure Mr Hussain to a car park, where they would try to take the phone with the explicit images from him by bribery or by force. A group of accomplices had been gathered to present the option of force.
What ensued instead was an ultimately deadly car chase. At the opening of the prosecution at Leicester Crown Court on Monday, April 23, a recording of a 999 call made by Mr Hussain was heard and reported by The Guardian.
In it, he said: “I’m being followed by two vehicles. They’re trying to block me in. They’ve got balaclavas on. They’re trying to ram me off the road. They’re trying to kill me. I’m going to die.”
His car hit a tree, spitting it in two and causing it to become a huge fireball according to Prosecutor Collingwood Thompson KC. As reported by Leicestershire Live on Twitter in the earlier stages of the trial, November 10, 2022:
“The car used by TikTok star Mahek Buhkari has “no record of a collision” that led to the deaths of two men on the A46, a court has been told”.
The TikTok influencer and her mother from Stoke-on-Trent, are on trial alongside Natasha Akhtar, 22, Raees Jamal, 22, Rekan Karwan, 28, Mohammed Patel, 20, Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, and Ammeer Jamal, 27. Each denies two counts of murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.
The trial of the accused TikTok influencer continues.
