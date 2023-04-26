Republic protesters drowned out by patriotic ‘He’s our King’ chanting schoolchildren

By John Ensor • 26 April 2023 • 20:38
Anti-royal protest.
Credit: Republic.org.uk
The recent tide of protest groups in the UK met its match today, April 26, in Liverpool as Republic, an anti-royal protest group, was drowned out by a group of excited schoolchildren who retaliated with chants of ‘He’s our King!’ As reported in The Daily Express.
King Charles and the Queen Consort were in Merseyside today to celebrate the twinning of Liverpool’s Central Library with the Regional Scientific Library in Odesa, Ukraine’s first public library.
As usual, a seemingly ever-present protest group were on hand to disrupt the event, this time it was the turn of Republic, an anti-monarchy organisation, armed with a megaphone and yellow banners and chants proclaiming, ‘Not My King.’
Since the death of Queen Elizabeth and the ascension of Charles to the throne, anti-monarchy movements have proliferated.
Republic regularly advertises where and when they plan to protest, with reference to today’s protest they posted, ‘we will be protesting on the arrival of Charles and Camilla at Liverpool Central Library.
‘Charles is expected to arrive shortly before 2 pm. We want to be there early to ensure we’re set up and ready to go. We will bring placards. Just bring yourself! And if you can, wear yellow!’
However, it didn’t go quite as they planned as video footage from BBC Merseyside showed younger royal fans were there to counter the protesters with schoolchildren chanting ‘He’s our King,’ which effectively drowned out the dissenters.
According to their website, Republic are planning other events, such as a protest in Bristol tomorrow and one at Trafalgar Square on the King’s coronation day, Saturday, May 6.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.