Government announced the same tax concessions for all religions in Spain

By Linda Hall • 27 April 2023 • 11:02
The government has reached an agreement with the Orthodox Church, the Buddhist Union, Mormons and Jehovah’s Witnesses who between them account for 1.3 million followers. Of these, one million belong to the Orthodox Church, half of whom are Romanian.
They will be exempt from paying IBI rates on properties that are used for worship and will no longer be liable for Corporation Tax.
This will put them on an equal footing with the Catholic Church, the Federation of Evangelical Religious Entities, the Federation of Jewish Communities and the Islamic Commission.
The concessions will be included in an amendment to the new Patronage Law.
