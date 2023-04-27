Human remains found in woodland in Nottinghamshire

By John Ensor • 27 April 2023 • 15:53
Nottinghamshire
police investigation
Credit: Eric Johnson Shutterstock.com
Just before 7 pm on Wednesday, April 26, a member of the public discovered what are believed to be human remains near Coxmoor Road, between Sutton-in-Ashfield with Ravenshead in Nottinghamshire.
An area of woodland has been closed to the public while police continue to examine the scene. Authorities expect the area to be cordoned off for the next week to allow them time to gather evidence.
Police have advised that specialist officers and scientists including an anthropologist are combing the area
Nottinghamshire Live interviewed an eyewitness who said, ‘There’s definitely a forensic tent, it’s blue and white. Next to that, there’s a JCB digging up a big pile of dirt,’
Officers have completely closed the area and erected a tent where the remains were discovered, as well as implementing a no-fly zone that includes drones
Superintendent for Nottinghamshire, Claire Rukas announced, ‘We are in the very early stages of an investigation after human remains were found in a field by a member of the public.
‘We are now carrying out extensive work to determine the identity of the individual and the circumstances surrounding their death.
‘The public can expect a large police presence in the area for the next few days.
‘This will obviously be concerning news for local residents and as soon as we have more information we will be sharing this with the public.’
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
