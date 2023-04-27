NIGHMARE as train passenger wakes up next to naked man on train in Scotland

BREAKING: Girl TRAGICALLY dies in Spain after being run over by train  Close
By John Ensor • 27 April 2023 • 0:26

Waverley Station, Edinburgh. Credit: Dave Pickersgill/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

A woman passenger was in shock after she had nodded off on board a train only to find a naked man sitting next to her.

The unnamed train passenger fell asleep around 7.21 am on Thursday, April 20 while travelling between Polmont, Falkirk and Edinburgh Waverley station, writes The Scotsman.

Upon waking, the woman became aware that a man had completely undressed and was sitting beside her.

British Transport Police are treating the incident as ‘public indecency’ and have appealed for help to locate the man.

The man who is being sought by the authorities has been described as 5ft 6 inches tall, white, slim build, aged between 65 to 70, with grey hair and a stubbly beard.

The horrified woman indicated that the culprit later put on black jogging bottoms a black T-shirt and black walking boots, before getting off at Edinburgh Waverley.

